Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has collaborated with the Monaco Red Cross – in material distribution efforts – to help those most in need in the face of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

The Monegasque pilot is one of the most active in these days of confinement, especially in the field of virtual racing.

First came the money-raising projects through Simracing championships – along with other F1 drivers – to help those most in need.

Now he has wanted to go a step further and has put on his mask and gloves to help the Monegasque Red Cross in terms of delivery and logistics.

Leclerc has been in charge of delivering all kinds of materials to the Princess Grace Hospital and also supplying food to the organization’s volunteers.

“Charles Leclerc, Monegasque Formula 1 driver, has participated with our logistics team in delivering equipment to the CHPG – Princess Grace Hospital Center – and distributing food for our volunteers,” the Monegasque Red Cross noted on social media. .

Of course, he is not the only one who has put on his work overalls to help the ‘heroes’ of this pandemic. Without going any further, Mario Isola has been put in command of an ambulance in Italy. Donations have also been ‘habitual’, fortunately – like the Agnelli family.

As for Formula 1, the FIA ​​has extended the factories’ closing period to 63 days this afternoon. It will take place from March to June, which is in line with the goal of starting the season on the first weekend of July, on the occasion of the Austrian GP.

