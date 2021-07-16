Leclerc asks Ferrari to focus on changes for 2022

Ferrari is immersed with McLaren in the fight for third place in the Constructors’ Championship to lead the midfield, behind Mercedes and Red Bull.

Those from Maranello have already achieved two poles with Leclerc and a podium with Carlos Sainz in Monaco, but they are 19 points behind McLaren in the standings.

In 2022 a new technical regulation will come into force in F1, which will shuffle everyone’s cards and allow teams to improve to face Mercedes and Red Bull.

Leclerc says he is pushing Ferrari to fully focus on the 2022 car and would be happy to sacrifice the remainder of the year to be competitive next season.

“If I had the contract in front of me telling me that we sacrifice 2021 for a competitive 2022, I would be happy to accept it, but no one has this guarantee, unfortunately,” Leclerc said on the F1 Beyond the Grid podcast.

Also read:

“(I’m putting pressure on the team) to focus more on 2022. I think this is clear to everyone. 2022 will be a great opportunity for everyone. The new cars are going to be around for many years.”

“This year, okay, we are still fighting with McLaren for third place in constructors, but in the end, we know that our goal is to fight for first place very, very soon, and this will be from 2022, and not this year.”

“So I would be delighted to give up third place in constructors in 2021 to be fighting to be first in 2022.”

Ferrari sports director, Laurent Mekies, said in May that the team was already focused “between 90% and 95%” on the 2022 car, and recently noted that no more updates would be coming to address the weaknesses of the SF21.

The Scuderia has seen a major performance rebound after a lackluster 2020 season in which it finished sixth in the Constructors’ Championship, its worst season in 40 years.

Leclerc claimed pole position in Monaco and Azerbaijan this year, but later struggled in the race in France and lagged behind in qualifying in both races in Austria.

“It’s frustrating because one race is one way and the other another,” Leclerc said of the Ferrari. “You can never have everything, but I guess it’s part of life. And we’ll try to find the right balance.”