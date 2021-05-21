Leclerc and Sainz excited with a Ferrari double in Monaco

05/20/2021

Two years later the engines have roared again this Thursday in the streets of the Principality of Monaco, scene of the fifth grand prix of the 2021 season. The pandemic forced the suspension in 2020 of the most emblematic event of the Formula 1 calendar, which now returns with more incentives than ever, starting with the intense pulse that the men of Mercedes and Red settle Bull, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, separated by 14 points in the World Cup standings. But there is also a plus of emotion for Spanish fans, who for the first time can see Carlos Sainz driving the Ferrari to the limit and a Fernando Alonso who, on his return to the race in which he won in 2006 and 2007, started with a scare, breaking the wing of his Alpine after hitting the guardrail in the morning session.

The reduction of the time allocated to the first free practice in Monaco (from 90 to 60 minutes per session), have especially complicated the work for young F1 debutants, who this year are the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, German Mick Schumacher and Russian Nikita Mazepin, but also a veteran like Ferdinand, which after two years without driving an F1 has only been evolving with the A521 for two months.

The home rider, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc arrives ready to show off and make the most of his SF21. In the morning the Ferrari box worked to solve a fault in the gearbox, that has prevented the partner from Sainz go out to shoot in free 1, but in the afternoon session, Leclerc has made up for it by leading the times table (1.11.684) until the end, ahead of Sainz, who finished at 1 tenth.

Undoubtedly, although it does not have a determining value in the final result of the grand prix, seeing the two Ferraris commanding the classification has been a boost of morale for those of Maranello, whose last victory in Monaco dates back to 2017 with Sebastian Vettel. Leclerc and Sainz are very comfortable and have shown it in the first contact, leaving behind Hamilton and Verstappen, both within 3 tenths. Furthermore, the position of the two Alfa Romeos, with Giovinazzi 9th and Raikkonen 10th, confirms the good performance of the Ferrari engine. In any case, we will have to wait for the qualifying on Saturday to know if it is a mirage or if the Scudería is really capable of opting for the podium in the race.

When the session was only a few minutes away, Mick schumacher has caused a yellow flag in the first two sectors for a touch with the wall in Massenet. The yellow has led to a red flag and the session has ended prematurely.

The fastest on the track tomorrow, with spring weather (20º in the environment and 36º in asphalt) has been the Red Bull of Checo Pérez, but Sainz has already placed his Ferrari in second place, ahead of Verstappen. ANDl The Dutchman has achieved his time (1.12.6) with the Pirelli average compound, while the Mexican has surpassed him by 1 tenth and has finished first in Free 1 with the soft tire and a record of 1.12.4. Sainz has given a first warning with the medium rubber.

Pierre Gasly has been fourth with the Alpha Tauri, ahead of the Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas, who for the moment hide their weapons. Further back, on a hectic morning, it’s over Alonso (13th). In the afternoon, the Asturian improved his sensations and finished 12th, ahead of his teammate. Or with (14th), although the two Alpines do not seem, for now, in a position to aspire to the Q3 in the Principality.

It should be remembered that in Monaco there is no F1 competition program on Fridays and that after this Thursday, the cars will ‘rest’ until Saturday, when the third free practice and qualifying will be played to decide who takes pole position in a circuit in which it is almost impossible to overtake and in the lead start it is equivalent to almost half a victory.

Monaco GP, practice 2:

1 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’11 “684

2 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 0 “112

3 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at 0 “390

4 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) at 0 “397

5 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) at 0 “423

6 Lando Norris (McLaren) at 0 “695

7 Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) at 0 “814

8 Sergio Pérez (Red Bull at 1 “024

9 Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) at 1 “062

10 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) at 1 “298

11 Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) at 1 “381

12 Fernando Alonso (Alpine) at 1 “491

13 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) at 1 “511

14 Esteban Ocon (Alpine) at 1 “515

15 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) at 1 “573

16 George Russell (Williams) at 1 “825

17 Nicholas Latifi (Williams) at 1 “909

18 Nikita Mazepin (Haas) at 2 “316

19 Mick Schumacher (Haas) at 2 “732

20 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) at 3 “145

Free Practice 1:

1 Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’12 “487

2 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 0 “119

3 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) at 00 “161

4 Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) at 0 “442

5 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at 0 “508

6 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) at 0 “644

7 Lando Norris (McLaren) at 0 “749

8 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) at 1 “245

9 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) at 1 “259

10 Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) at 1 “594

11 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) at 1 “603

12 Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) at 1 “619

13 Fernando Alonso (Alpine) at 1 “718

14 Nicholas Latifi (Williams) at 1 “781

15 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) at 1 “794

16 Esteban Ocon (Alpine) at 1 “833

17 Nikita Mazepin (Haas) at 2 “129

18 Mick Schumacher (Haas) at 2 “314

19 George Russell (Williams) at 2 “353

20 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at 7 “131