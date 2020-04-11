Leclerc, Albon, Norris, Latifi, Giovinazzi and Russell will represent the Great Circus

The first round of the tournament, today at 18:00 CET

Six drivers from the current Formula 1 grid will compete in a simracing championship with which they will seek to raise $ 100,000 in the fight against the coronavirus. Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi and Nicholas Latifi will be the most outstanding participants in this charitable electronic ‘World Cup’.

Online races have been very frequent since the forced confinement of the coronavirus. Formula 1 has already organized two races in Australia and Bahrain to try to entertain both fans and drivers at a time as difficult as today. Therefore, seeing the success of Esports’ audience, a virtual championship has been organized to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris will lead a group of Formula 1 drivers in which Alexander Albon, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi and Nicholas Latifi will also be present. The Monegasque has explained that he is excited that the group has come together for an initiative that seeks to raise a total of $ 100,000.

“I am very happy that this happens. We all need to be united in this and to see this whole group united for such a cause is very good,” Leclerc commented on his social networks.

In addition to the six Grand Circus drivers already mentioned, the tournament will feature Formula E drivers, as well as Formula 1 satellite categories such as Formula 2 and Formula 3.

One of the most prominent names in the electrical category is the championship leader himself, the Portuguese Antonio Félix Da Costa. On the other hand, the F2 is represented by Callum Ilott – Uni Virtuosi pilot -, Giuliano Alesi – HWA Racelab pilot -, Sean Gelael – DAMS pilot -, Christian Lundgaard – ART pilot – and Louis Delétraz – Charouz pilot – .

Those already mentioned are also joined by Arthur Leclerc, Antonio Fuoco, Luca Salvadori, Pietro Fittipaldi and the champion of the Japanese Super Formula 2019, Nick Cassidy. The last member will be the only ‘non-pilot’ to participate, and this is Thibaut Courtois. The Real Madrid goalkeeper has already shown himself to be a great fan of racing and will be the one to complete this special grid.

The championship will consist of several rounds, and each will have a total of two races. The first round will kick off earlier today, April 11 at 18:00 CET. The next two will be on Tuesday the 14th and Friday the 17th.

