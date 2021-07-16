Leclerc and his special helmet at Silverstone to honor Ferrari

The 2021 British Grand Prix It will be a very special race for Ferrari because it marks 70 years since the Prancing Horse’s first victory in Formula 1, achieved with a 375 F1 by José Froilán González in 1951 at Silverstone.

To pay tribute to the first success of the Italian house in the highest category, Charles Leclerc He has designed a commemorative helmet that he will wear for the weekend.

This helmet, as you can see in the photo, is very simple, but representative. Virtually all red and bears the inscription “1951 British Grand Prix, first win, Ferrari 375 F1.”

The Monegasque’s race number, 16, remains on the sides of the helmet, as well as a nod to the original design of the helmet that he wears in almost every Grand Prix. The flag of Monaco, his hometown where he currently resides, also remains on his back.

“This is my helmet for this weekend. It is a very special helmet for the team. It is 70 years since Ferrari’s first victory in Formula 1 with the 375. I will be driving that car on Sunday, just before the race. I hope you like it and that it brings us luck this weekend, “said Leclerc in a short video posted by Ferrari on his social media.

