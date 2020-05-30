The Monegasque and the Italian will participate in the GTE category with a Ferrari 488

They will face Alonso, Verstappen and Norris, among other pilots

Charles Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi will team up with simracers Enzo Bonito and David Tonizza at Ferrari AF Corse for the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Monegasque and the Italian will race in the GTE category and face other Formula 1 drivers on track.

Leclerc and Giovinazzi will participate on behalf of Ferrari AF Corse in the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans scheduled for June 13 and 14. Recall that the royal race was postponed to September due to coronavirus and the ACO has created this simracing event to fill the original date.

Will be participating to my first ever 24h of Le Mans, virtually though!

For now .. I can't wait! @FIAWEC @Ferrari pic.twitter.com/In3zN4Typg – Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 29, 2020

The Ferrari and Alfa Romeo drivers already have experience behind the screens. Both have accumulated quite a few hours in the official F1 video game and other platforms during confinement. They will be accompanied by the simracers Enzo Bonit and David Tonizza, belonging to the Maranello Esports team.

It should be remembered that Giovinazzi has also participated in the royal race on the La Sarthe circuit. The Italian ran with AF Corse in the 2018 edition with the Ferrari 488 GTE, the same with which they will compete in June in the rFactor2 simulator. He finished fifth in his category and shared a team with Toni Vilander and Pipo Derani.

These virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans will be full of luxury participants. Fernando Alonso and Rubens Barrichello will run together in the LMP2 category as will Juan Pablo Montoya, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly.

In the same category as Leclerc and Giovinazzi we can find nothing more and nothing less than Felipe Massa and Giancarlo Fisichella. Other names such as André Lotterer, Stoffel Vandoorne or Jean-Éric Vergne will also be present on June 13 starting at 3:00 p.m. CEST.

