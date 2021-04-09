Leclerc and Ferrari return to the charge at Fiorano

04/09/2021 at 3:54 PM CEST

Charles Leclerc has returned to action at the circuit de Fiorano, owned by the Scuderia, to prepare for the Emilia Romagna GP, the second round of the 2021 calendar, to be held next week in Imola. Taking into account the current limitations of private tests in Formula 1, the Monegasque driver has driven the car of the 2018 season, which yesterday used by young Ferrari Academy drivers Robert Shwartzman and Marcus Armstrong on the same stage.

As you will remember, before the start of the World Championship, Ferrari already organized a five-day test in Fiorano in which the two starting drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and several juniors from his quarry participated, including Mick Schumacher, 2020 F2 champion and who this year made his F1 debut with the Ferrari-powered Haas.

Now, Scuderia itself has reported the Leclerc test on its social networks: