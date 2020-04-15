This Tuesday was again a simracing night thanks to the second charity event of the ‘Race for the World’ initiative. The great winners were Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon. The event already touches the 44,000 euros of collection for the fight against the coronavirus.

The ‘Race for the World’ Championship was created by several Formula 1 drivers to raise funds for the coronavirus. This is disputed with the official video game of Formula 1 of 2019 and its objective is to reach 100,000 euros to donate them to the World Health Organization. It started last Sunday, with a first collection of 30,000 euros.

Although these are obviously less important races for the drivers, they always want to win. The first of the events, last Sunday’s, was won by Charles’s brother, Arthur. In the first race of this second, held yesterday at Spa-Francorchamps, Luca Albon, Alex’s brother, came out on the pole, but it was Charles and Lando Norris who disputed the victory.

He finally won the Monegasque, after a Norris undercut frustrated by traffic, which left him in second position. Renault junior driver Christian Lundgaard completed the podium.

In the second race, held on the Baku street circuit, Alex Albon dominated, leading the way at the beginning and dominating the entire race. Charles, who traced the accident he suffered in Azerbaijan last year in the virtual world, finished in second position and Luca Albon, just behind. Two Albon on the podium!

FIRST CAREER – SPA

1. Charles Leclerc

2. Lando Norris

3. Christian Lundgaard

SECOND CAREER – BAKÚ

1. Alex Albon

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Luca Albon

You can see yesterday’s races here!

The pilots have so far raised half of their target. This Friday they will celebrate a last event to try to reach 100,000 euros. It will be at 19:00 CEST.

