Alfa Romeo director Beat Zehnder highlights the qualities of the Monegasque

Marcus Ericsson recounts his experience as Charles’s partner

Charles Leclerc is one of the young promises of Formula 1. With only two seasons in the premier class, he has already achieved two victories, ten podiums and seven Poles. Beat Zehnder, director of Alfa Romeo, assures that it has ingredients from Kimi Räikkönen and also from Michael Schumacher.

They both have in common that they were champions with Ferrari, just as Leclerc aspires to do. Zehnder sees in him strengths of both Finnish and German. In addition, he bets that he will soon achieve the title.

“I have always said that for me, because of his speed, he’s like Kimi Räikkönen and because of his attitude towards work, he’s probably like Michael. Give him a good car and he will definitely be world champion, “said Alfa Romeo team manager Beat Zehnder.

The one who was head of Leclerc in 2018 has had the opportunity to have great talents on his team, although he believes that none is as special as Leclerc. In addition, it also makes clear how satisfying it was to work with him in what was his debut season in the premier category.

“We have done this before, but it was the first time in a long time that we had a rookie, a very special pilot with a very special attitude. I have never seen a pilot like Charles and it was gratifying the work we did with him, the working with a young boy again after difficult times, “he explained.

Another who shared a team with Leclerc that year 2018 was Marcus Ericsson. The Swede shares Zehnder’s opinion and expresses his surprise at the Monegasque’s great performance in his first season with Ferrari last season.

“I could say directly that he is a special boy, he is a special talent. When I saw him join Ferrari and fight Vettel, I knew he was going to be very competitive, but maybe I didn’t think he was going to be as good as he was in his first year at Ferrari. He is a very special driver, “said Ericsson to finish.

