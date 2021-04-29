Lebton James sends strong message to Russell Westbrook haters

Lebron James sends a strong message to those who hate him his legacy and that of Russell westbrook after the Lakers game against Wizards on the day of the NBA.

Los Angeles superstar Lakers, Lebron James, sent an inspiring message of praise to Russell westbrook after the defeat of the Lakers against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old Westbrook has been criticized throughout his career for adding large numbers but has never won a championship in the NBA.

However, James showed his appreciation for Westbrook’s game after he helped the Wizards defeat Los Angeles.

“We know you all HATE and DO NOT APPRECIATE, but we laugh! But one thing you’ll do is RESPECT HIM, ”Lebron said via Instagram.

Westbrook finished the game with 18 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists and is now averaging 21.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game this season. NBA.

It has been an integral part of the Wizards’ recent run, as the team won nine of their last 10 games to climb to No. 10 in the Eastern Conference. At No. 10, the Wizards would be in the league’s play-in tournament to make the playoffs.