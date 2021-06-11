LeBron’s former team wants to steal Alex Caruso from the Lakers

The team of Cleveland Cavaliers, they are after the player of the Angels lakers, Alex Caruso in the next free agency in the NBA.

Alex Caruso going to Cleveland Cavaliers would leave a big hole in the team of the Angels lakers, since it fulfills its role very well in its in the NBA.

Cleveland Cavaliers They are preparing very well for the next season well and they have already started to shoot their eyes at Alex Caruso and TJ McConnell Indiana Pacers player in the NBA.

Here the data:

🔎 Cleveland Cavaliers is interested in signing Alex Caruso and TJ McConnell in this Free Agency. Via @TheNBACentral pic.twitter.com/kz1i8Mtg13 – NBA South Zone (@sur_sports) June 11, 2021

Alex Caruso This season he had a great improvement as a player in the team of the Angels lakers on the NBA.

The escort Alex Caruso this season he averaged 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists per game in the NBA.