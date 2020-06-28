It has been 10 years since Lebron James put all NBA fans on edge with the official launch of their mini-documentary ‘The decision’. The player, at the time from the Cleveland Cavaliers, was announcing his departure from the Ohio franchise after seven years to sign with the Miami Heat. where ‘El Rey’ spent his most successful stage as a player, winning two rings and two MVPs of the Season.

Well, for the first time since 2010, ESPN He has confirmed that the idea of ​​carrying out this marketing campaign of LeBron himself was not the idea of ​​the player, or his agent, or anyone in his inner circle or the ESPN network itself. It turns out that the show was done at the suggestion of an NBA fan.

Specifically, that fan was a 38-year-old Detroit Pistons fan who lived in Columbus, Ohio, who identified himself solely as’ Drew ‘in a column published on ESPN by Bill Simons in 2009, seven months before the broadcast of’ The decision’.

The message written by ‘Drew’ on which the documentary was based was the following:

« What if LeBron were to announce the team they will pick for the 2010/11 season live by a certain date for a show called ‘LeBron’s Decision’? What kind of media impact would that have? »

A decade later, this impact that the follower was talking about continues to have an effect in the world of sports. Footballer Antoine Griezmann, in the summer of 2018, released his own documentary in which the player announced that, despite the offer he received from FC Barcelona, ​​he would continue at least one more season with Club Atlético de Madrid.