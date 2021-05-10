LeBron wants to come back now – AS.com

LeBron James doesn’t want to wait any longer. According to the American journalist Shams Charania, the Lakers star could return to the courts this morning, against the New York Knicks. Otherwise, as the same information points out, the return would be delayed, at the latest, until dawn tomorrow, which will face the Lakers with the Houston Rockets. Unexpected news. Although it is true that, according to the first reports after the relapse, the estimated time of sick leave was the one that, it seems, will be fulfilled, the last events did not seem inclined to it. Last night, the franchise’s own coach, Frank Vogel, lowered every glimmer of hope, with words that did not augur an immediate return: “We still do not know anything about LeBron. Advances day by day,” he said after the valuable victory against Phoenix Suns. The panorama has changed suddenly.

In a few hours, then, the mood in the purple and gold part of Los Angeles has improved considerably. From losing straight to the Clippers and Blazers, in what was a true ‘final’ for the play-in, they have gone on to prevail with solvency against the Suns, one of the best teams of the season, and to see, again, with its two top stars to face a final stretch of heart attack. And, against Phoenix, Anthony Davis was Anthony Davis again. The power forward, in that version that immediately raises the aspirations of any NBA team, signed 42 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists with a +25 on the court. His best performance after coming back from injury. A great match to give continuity to what was shown the night before in the individual field. Against Portland, despite the tough defeat, which led him to accumulate -11, he already registered 36 + 12 + 5. If the normal progression is not twisted – you can cross your fingers – it seems that you will arrive in the best possible shape after what you suffered.

Lots of light after feinting with maximum darkness. Just three days ago, the scenario was totally the opposite. Today, it’s very close to see Davis and LeBron together on the court again, but in the game against the Dallas Mavericks, it seemed like he was slipping away, again, indefinitely. A bad gesture with the ankle, which later turned into “back spasms”, seemed to push Anthony off the board again, even without the king in sight. In the end, he was scared, but one of the greats. Above all, because of what he experienced with LeBron himself days ago, who, 20 games after Solomon Hill fell on his ankle in a tragic way, disappeared again from the line-ups. Until today, of course. Or tomorrow. According to Vogel in previous statements, in a premeditated absence, more motivated by caution than actual pain in that right ankle, but which, if anything, the Lakers suffered night after night.

If the return is confirmed, LeBron would again stop the casualty counter in the course in which he has accumulated more. In total, 25 absences that have only allowed him to play 43 games. If he played all that remains, James would end the regular year with 47 games., 8 from his career low: 55 in his first season in Los Angeles, 2018-19. Now, unlike then, it is on time. According to journalist Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN), not in the best shape, “he will have to play with discomfort in the postseason, he will not recover until summer”, but he comes. Without Dennis Schröder, he’s down from close contact with the coronavirus, but with Davis on his side, he’ll fight to escape the play-in pit, a win behind Portland. An entry tournament in which, surely, they can be seen superior. In which, if they survive, they could even benefit (they would avoid crossing in the first round with the Clippers or the Nuggets), but of which they do not want to hear about. “He’ll be ready for the playoffs,” Kentavious Caldwell-Pope declared last night. The playoffs. They only think about that, without intermediaries.