LeBron shoots at the NBA: “Sorry, fans”

Phil Jackson said that the playoffs were decided by talent and luck. And the second, you know, can have a connotation that is not always positive. Injuries are part of sport and this year they have been more common than ever. Up to eight All Stars have suffered or are suffering the misfortune of the damage of the body, that temple that everyone must take care of to maintain themselves at the highest level. And, if we count what has happened to Chris Paul, indefinitely low due to the coronavirus protocols, the figure increases to nine. Lakers, Nets, Sixers … practically all the teams that have played the final phase have had some mishap, and without many of them we could be talking about a totally different story. For better or worse.

One thing is certain: you do not live with conditioning factors. The champion will be the last survivor, and he will lift the trophy with all his deservedness. But the NBA will have to do its homework and think about the escabechina that is taking place. Of the 140 days on average that a champion has off after winning the ring, the Lakers enjoyed 72. And all, with a condensed calendar due to the coronavirus and a global pandemic that has disrupted all plans. That, and the 72 regular season games, have caused physical discomfort to multiply. And, with a play-in that left four teams with little rest for the playoffs, the difficulties have increased. In short: problems, problems and more problems for almost everyone.

This has caused the anger of many players, who wanted to start in January and not in December, as the NBA proposed to save the lucrative Christmas day. LeBron, one of those who agreed to start in December but tried, until the end, to delay that start, has exploded on Twitter after the announcement of Kawhi Leonard’s injury, making mention of what he said at the beginning of the course and apologizing to the fans for what they are seeing. And emphasizing that up to nine All Stars are out of the game at the moment. The words of James, the pioneer of the era of empowered players, against the best League in the world, they have quickly gone viral.

They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE – LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

Then, we review the main injuries (or absences) that have occurred in these playoffs and its impact on each of the teams that have suffered them.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

One of the most affected. Already in the regular season they saw how they were relegated to seventh place and to play the play-in, that kind of preview that the NBA invented in the bubble and has doubled this year. The Angelenos suffered the losses of LeBron and Davis during the year, and both stars reached the playoffs.. However, the Lakers were leading 2-1 and it looked like (when the Suns’ Paul was in physical discomfort) they were going to win the tie. There came a new blow: a relapse of Anthony Davis, who tried without luck in the sixth game. Earlier, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had suffered from discomfort. And all this, without LeBron at 100%. The hardest hit, by winning in 2020, from the little rest between seasons and the condensed calendar. From champions, to say goodbye to the first change.

BOSTON CELTICS

During the year they suffered the loss of Jayson Tatum, besieged by the coronavirus. Later, it was announced that Jaylen Brown would not even make the playoffs. With that loss, an already short squad saved the honor by winning the third game of their tie against the almighty Nets.. After that, goodbye to Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens took over the offices and the green franchise, still without a coach, headed to the thinking corner. They have had a lot of mistakes, yes. But injuries, too.

BROOKLYN NETS

During the season, the big three hardly coincided. And in the playoffs, more of the same. James Harden lost to the Celtics and has returned forcibly to save the series against the Bucks. Kyrie Irving was injured precisely against Milwaukee and has no return date. It is precisely Kevin Durant, who comes from a ruptured Achilles tendon, who is supporting his team, which is going 3-2 in the tie. A hero.

PHOENIX SUNS

They fought the first round against the Lakers when they appeared to be dead and with physical problems from Chris Paul. Now, the base will be dismissed indefinitely, but not due to injury, but due to the coronavirus protocols. Without knowing very well what happened and with Phoenix waiting for a rival (Utah or Clippers), it is possible that the point guard has to miss a game of which they are, only, the second Conference finals of his career. In the first, in 2018 and with the Rockets, he missed the last two games, of course, due to injury. A classic in his sporting life, and already almost a curse.

UTAH JAZZ

Donovan Mitchell, by team decision, did not force for the series opener against the Grizzlies. His anger and defeat caused the mistake not to be repeated: four victories in a row, already semifinals. Now, the low of the Jazz is Mike Conley, another All Star and a key support within the dynamics of the Salt Lake City franchise. Which, anyway, is facing some Clippers who are much worse.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Just a few hours ago the disaster was announced: Kawhi Leonard was out due to injury. Minutes later, the diagnosis was even worse, since it is an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Their indefinite absence can be prolonged and dangerous for a man with a significant history of injuries. and that he is on his way to 30 years. Before, the Clippers already suffered another important loss, that of a key Serge Ibaka in the Tyronn Lue system. And without their main star, they apparently have little playoff life left. A disgrace.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Although they have been luckier than the rest, they suffered the absence of Donte DiVincenzo, a leading actor in Mike Budenholzer’s game scheme and a great support on the court for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Of course, they are 3-2 down in the semifinals against a team, the Nets, which is infinitely worse than them in this regard.. See what happens.

PHILADELPHIA SIXERS

Eternally dependent on a star of the caliber of Joel Embiid, it all depends on how the pivot is. He was already absent in the first round against the Wizards and has relapsed in the semifinals, against some more made Hawks and who have tied the tie at 2. Bad luck hits Doc Rivers, who was looking for redemption in the city of brotherhood and relationships between people, but he has been left with a center whose return raises doubts. The finalist for the MVP has always been crystal and his physical problems can leave the Sixers without a Finals to which they have been opposing all year. They were one of the many favorites. And with all merit. Now, they have it complicated.