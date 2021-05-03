LeBron, on the play-in: “Whoever made up that shit has to get fired”

The end of the regular season is approaching and the criticism of the play-in is mounting. The idea was liked last year, when it gave relative justice to the battle to reach the playoffs, but this year it has turned out worse: they have doubled the number of teams participating and have greatly diluted the merit of reaching 50% victories. . Everyone has options with this format, which covers up to the seventh position, and it hurts too much the teams that achieve, with a lot of effort, a seventh or eighth position that in its day was an assured prize and now it is only a small advantage that should be taken advantage of if you want a more complicated classification, and at the same time easier never. In addition, the tournament, which runs from May 18 to 21, forces the teams involved to constantly stay in shape. and not being able to slow down the end of the regular season, either to avoid play-in or to play it. And, as soon as you finish, if you get the classification, you have a playoffs that start on the 22nd. That is, in a more condensed calendar than ever, many games in a very short time, with too many involved and the Tokyo Olympic Games around the corner from the corner.

How could it be otherwise, the opposition to this method has been manifest. Of course, the NBA, as it did with the All Star, has not given its arm to twist, and threatens to perpetuate this system, which could have more room for rest in future seasons, that are not marked by the global coronavirus pandemic. At the moment, of course, there are not many voices that are in favor of a tournament with which the NBA will win. At the end of the day, the average fan will love to see people like Stephen Curry play life and death for access to a playoffs whose results are, now more than ever, impossible to predict. His teammate, Draymond Green, was one of the players who positioned himself against the format, saying that it did not motivate him. And many view with fear the fact of having to participate as the date approaches and the games of the regular phase are reduced, slowly (postponements and others), but inexorably.

The last to position himself against the play-in has been LeBron James. The King, pioneer and promoter of the era of players empowered by the controversial The Decision with which he traded Ohio for Miami in 2010, has long served as a player spokesperson. At 36 years old and on the way to 37, the Lakers star is a four-time NBA champion, the last the last course, precisely with the Angelenos. Now, he has to face the ailments of age and the enormous difficulties that the teams are facing this season: injuries, the aforementioned condensation of the calendar, the repetition of matches and a constant uncertainty in the face of the immediate future. . All this has ended up taking its toll on the Angelenos, an aging squad that has faced many physical problems. Among them those of LeBron, who has been absent longer than ever in his sports career and he has not managed to find his best wrist touch on his return, in which his physique has suffered again.

After the defeat of the Lakers against the Raptors, the problems have increased for the Angelenos, who occupy the sixth place in the Western Conference, tied with the Blazers, seventh, and Mavericks, fifth. The 36-28 record will have to improve if Frank Vogel’s team wants to avoid seventh place, the first that gives access to the play-in, and not have the complications generated by having to risk everything in one game. LeBron’s anger after the loss to Toronto has shown how tough the season is for some Lakers who can’t find the consistency they showed at the beginning of the season. And the demonstration of that feeling on the part of the star has been evident in his statements: “The play-in? E who invented that shit has to be fired “. Anyway. Clearer, water.