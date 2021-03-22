LeBron James will be off the courts in NBA for up to a month

The worst fears, both of Los angeles lakers as of the fans of the National Basketball Association (NBA) have been fulfilled. The strong sprain that the star suffered in his right ankle Lebron James you will have him off the court for a long time.

This has been revealed by various journalistic sources. For example, Shams Charania, of ., posted that initially miss several weeks of activity, although it warns that “They will surely be cautious (in the franchise) with their return and allow you to return based on your response to treatment, which could be sooner rather than later “.

For its part, Adrian wojnarowski, of the chain ESPN set specific deadlines, and warned that the Lakers won’t be able to count on LeBron for up to a monthIn other words, it could only be available for the final stretch of the regular season, in key instances to qualify for the Playoffs.









LeBron James, up to a month out of the NBA



The information from the reporters is more encouraging than that provided by the institution itself, which on Saturday after the first exams at the King, indicated that due to the severity of the injury, it could be out of competition between six and eight weeks.

LeBron James’ injury (Catch)



If we rely on journalistic reports, LeBron will miss the next 17 games, a figure that could increase to 20, so he will only be back for the last three weeks of the regular season, which will culminate on Tuesday, May 18.

Until his pitiful injury, James averaged 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, with a 51.3 percent effectiveness in field goals and 36.8% in triples.