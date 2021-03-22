LeBron James wears a ‘walker’ boot and feels sorry for himself on Twitter because of his injury

The injury suffered by Lebron James during the match between Los angeles lakers and the Atlanta Hawks last Saturday kept the whole NBA, and especially the Californian team, which does not have either of its two stars, since Anthony Davis it is also in the dry dock.

X-rays done in the same ward revealed that there was no bone damage from LeBron James, however posterior MRI was used to diagnose a severe ankle sprain, which will keep the best Lakers player inactive indefinitely. The player himself took to his personal Twitter account to show his mood after the news. “Nothing makes me angry and sadder than not being available to my teammates! I am hurt inside and out right now. The road back to recovery begins now. I’ll be back soon, like I never left”.

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾‍♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 – LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

Lebron James has traveled with the team despite wearing a boot walker, supporting his teammates in away games. However, the team lost in its first game without ‘The King’, against the Phoenix Suns.

What is clear is that the Lakers will not be in a hurry to get LeBron back, thus avoiding relapses and ensuring their presence in the playoffs. But they will surely move into the transfer market to shape a block that will withstand the downpour while their two stars are inactive. For this they have until next Thursday, the deadline to make transfers this season in the NBA.