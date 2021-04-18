LeBron James warns: “The weatherman says a storm is coming …”

The Lakers continue with their little miracle: 7-8 in the 15 games in which (in addition to another long list of constant losses in the rotation) they have had neither LeBron James nor Anthony Davis. Frank Vogel has achieved something that seems easy but it is not: the Lakers have won every game that has come within reach, especially when the rival has had losses as important or more than them, as happened with the Raptors, Hornets … or last night against the Jazz, the best team in the NBA that appeared in the box at Staples. The Lakers saved a final scare, won in overtime and They are 35-22, still fifth in the West. They keep two games ahead of the Blazers, the last one that would now go straight into the playoffs and, more importantly, four on a play-in zone bordered by some downward Mavericks (30-25) that in the last 10 games they have only cut one (6-4 by 5-5) to the Lakers before the double direct duel that they will play this week in Dallas. Two games in which Anthony Davis may already be on the court, although with a minute restriction.

LeBron James took advantage of his Instagram account to warn that the champion will soon be seen again in all his splendor, and that the imminent return of Davis will follow his: “The weatherman warns that the weather is going to change soon and predicts a storm is coming … let everyone prepare and take the necessary steps to stay safe. “

Anthony Davis played the last game on February 14. The reason was a muscle injury in the right calf that was linked, that was the tricky thing, to an inflammation in the area of ​​the Achilles tendon. The Lakers took the most conservative route possible, thinking about these 2021 playoffs and the future beyond., and the power forward has not played for more than two months. He is ready, and although in principle he will not play tomorrow (another duel against the Jazz) he could already be ready to have minutes against the Mavs.

From there, days will have to be deducted for the return of LeBron James, who is almost never injured but has now been out for a month (March 19 against the Hawks) due to a very strong ankle sprain. A 4 to 6 week low was established that LeBron will have completed in the last days of April. From there, the Lakers will prepare, finally in principle with health, the defense of their throne. The play in is played from May 18 to 21 and the playoffs begin on May 22.