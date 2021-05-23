LeBron James violates the NBA’s coronavirus protocol, but will not be penalized for it

The Lakers saved the problem of being in an elimination game by beating the Warriors, who will not go to the series for the title, and before facing the Suns in the first round of the same they have received a notification in the form of relief . The NBA will not sanction LeBron James despite having skipped the protocols against the coronavirus that the League has established.

ESPN has confirmed with Adrian Wojnarowski that Adam Silver will not impose any sanctions. The story, published by Dave McMenamin in the same outlet, pointed to an event held this week and prior to the decisive duel against Golden State for seventh place in the Western Conference. LeBron participated in a promotional event for a tequila brand that he supports and for him it has been investigated.

“It is a violation of the approved protocols and, in the same way in which we have proceeded with other comparable situations in the League, it has been dealt with with the team,” an NBA representative explained to the publication.

Personalities like Drake, who was also a spectator in the game against the Warriors, attended that event. A vaccination proof or a negative test was requested to access, something that did not happen with James. Your partner Schröder revealed a few dates ago that the two of them were the only members of the staff not yet vaccinated.

Schröder himself and other players, stars like Kevin Durant and recently people like Caris LeVert, have been quarantined for close contact. Neither that measure nor others, for example an economic fine, will be finally contemplated after the treatment that has been given between the central office and the franchisee.