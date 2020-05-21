Apple TV + will launch a documentary starring the world’s top sports stars, including LeBron James and Usain Bolt

Lebron James, Usain Bolt and Tom brady will star in the next documentary film of Apple TV +, “Greatness Code“, Which in each episode will relate a decisive moment in the career of an elite athlete.

The documentary series announced this Wednesday will be part of the television catalog of the technology giant, which will try to capture the interest aroused by sports documentaries after the success of the production dedicated to Michael Jordan this year, “The Last Dance“

Lebron James, winner of three NBA rings and two Olympic gold medals; Usain Bolt, the fastest athlete in the world; Tom brady, American football player with six Super Bowl and Kelly Slater, winner of 11 world surfers, will be the star stars of the first season.

Greatness Code documentary poster. Apple TV + photo

They will be joined by the captain of the US women’s soccer team. and twice world champion, Alex Morgan; the winner of 15 gold medals in the swimming world championships, Katie Ledecky; and the current Olympic snowboard champion, Shaun white.

The series, which opens on July 10, will feature seven opening episodes produced by LeBron James himself and Tom Brady, who has directed Gotham Chopra.

It is not the only audiovisual project involving LeBron James, as he himself will star in the sequel to “Space jam, Which is called “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and will be released in 2021.

The first installment of “Space Jam”, a film that mixed animation and real action, starred Michael Jordan in 1996 and raised about $ 250 million worldwide.

In addition, it will also produce a new Netflix movie about the world of basketball that will be titled “Hustle”, starring the actor. Adam Sandler.

With information from EFE