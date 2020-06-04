The quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees, got into a great controversy this Wednesday in the United States, for which the basketball player LeBron James criticized his position before the difficult context that that nation lives after the death of George Floyd.

The quarterback had stated that while he understood the situation that was taking place, “he will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

For this reason, several people reacted quickly through social networks, including the star of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Wow, man! It’s still amazing at this point. Of course not! Do you literally still not understand why Kap was kneeling on the playing field?” He started.

The 35-year-old base and future member of the NBA Hall of Fame, assured that the protest that Colin Kaepernick carried out a few years ago is understood more than ever after the murder of an African American at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

“It has absolutely nothing to do with the lack of respect (for the flag) and neither for our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those men who also fought for this country. I asked him a question about it and I thank him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap’s peaceful protest offensive because he and I know what is right and what is wrong is wrong! ”

Other NFL players, such as the brothers of the New England Patriots, Davin and Jason McCourty; San Francisco 49’s defensive end Richard Sherman and his future teammate, catcher Emmanuel Sanders, also set their stance against Brees’ remarks.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.