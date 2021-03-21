LeBron James: the severity of his injury from the Los Angeles Lakers | NBA

LeBron James is undoubtedly the best player in the Los Angeles Lakers and one of the firm candidates to win the MVP this season. Its magnitude in the NBA has no other element, so in each game it is followed by thousands and thousands of fans around the world. At 36 years old, it should be enjoyed to the fullest.

The NBA surprised this Saturday and put the Lakers to play in the afternoon, being part of an agreement for European television. That is to say, LeBron was being followed by an audience that, for an exclusive schedule issue, he couldn’t do it in most of the rest of the games. However, it was not a positive day.

James set out to compete a split ball between Rajon Rondo and Solomon Hill, when the King stepped badly and clearly bent his right ankle. On top of that, the Atlanta Hawks forward fell on his leg, making an undoubted injury more spectacular. Before leaving, sore, he had time to score a three-point shot.









The degree of LeBron James’ injury

The Los Angeles Lakers player had to leave the game and miss the rest of the second half, making it evident that he was hurt. According to the reports, LeBron underwent an MRI to define the severity of the injury and the MRI revealed a sprain of the upper right ankle.

LeBron could miss six to eight weeks, leaving him only able to return within days of the start of the playoffs. Without a doubt, an atypical regular season from now on. Bad news for the Lakers, who have already lost Anthony Davis and his return is in doubt.