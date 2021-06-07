LeBron James teases the super fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James said what we were all thinking. I was tuned in to the exhibition match Floyd mayweather vs Logan paul, and couldn’t help but clown around a bit.

Lebron James could not overlook the difference in size in the fight, as Logan paul clearly surpassed the Mayweather smaller. The king felt the fight resembled the old-school boxing classic Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out.

Man this look like Mike Tyson punch out! 🤣🤣🤣 – LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2021

pic.twitter.com/2g5dr0RTRE – LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2021

But although the size difference definitely garnered all of the star’s attention from Lebron James, the boxing giant was obviously the smallest man. Just see Floyd mayweather, half a foot shorter and 30 pounds lighter, masterfully controlling the Logan paul It is a testament to both your individual talents and the technical skill it takes to be successful in a boxing ring.

SHEESH 😳 #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/Xi7DvJbBcD – SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

Lebron James clearly enjoying his first Sunday of freedom. The Lakers aren’t even a full week away from being eliminated from the PlayoffsBut James seems buoyant enough to hang around on social media.