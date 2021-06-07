in NBA

LeBron James teases the super fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James said what we were all thinking. I was tuned in to the exhibition match Floyd mayweather vs Logan paul, and couldn’t help but clown around a bit.

Lebron James could not overlook the difference in size in the fight, as Logan paul clearly surpassed the Mayweather smaller. The king felt the fight resembled the old-school boxing classic Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out.

But although the size difference definitely garnered all of the star’s attention from Lebron James, the boxing giant was obviously the smallest man. Just see Floyd mayweather, half a foot shorter and 30 pounds lighter, masterfully controlling the Logan paul It is a testament to both your individual talents and the technical skill it takes to be successful in a boxing ring.

Lebron James clearly enjoying his first Sunday of freedom. The Lakers aren’t even a full week away from being eliminated from the PlayoffsBut James seems buoyant enough to hang around on social media.

