It was one of the possibilities: with the move of 22 teams from the NBA to Orlando and his total isolation for the duration of their participation in the season, many players were going to express their objections. Besides, the tense racial situation in U.S, with protests and incidents, he joined the climate of uncertainty that is lived around the decision of the league of back to the ring in July. Within the players’ association, a schism was created between those who wanted to play and their opponents.

One of the most visible faces of this conflict was Avery Bradley (29), base of Los Angeles Lakers of Lebron James, which formed a coalition next to the base of the Brooklyn nets Kyrie irving to demand that the league be more equitable. In a statement, this group stated that I was not going to participate of the restart of the season while the racial conflicts in the country lasted. It is unclear if his ideas were echoed, but Bradley himself acted accordingly: He announced that he will not be in Orlando.

Bradley revealed a hitherto unknown fact in a statement: his six year old son Liam has a history of respiratory diseases, and how risk patientThe league may not allow you to enter the « bubble » where players will be isolated with their families. Given this, Bradley preferred to lose the money from the games (which could be 650 thousand dollars) and stay with your child in Los Angeles. « I can’t imagine making a decision that risks my family’s health, » he said.

The Lakers player is the third to get out of Orlando. Previously, the forward of Portland Trail Blazers Trevor Ariza and the also forward but of the Washington Wizards Davis Bertans they had made their decisions public. Among them, Bertans sparked criticism by his attitude. The French escort Evan Fournier, of Orlando Magic, tweeted « this is what is wrong with the NBA today, » and explained: « if you think it is okay to look at your teammates while in perfect health, that says a lot about you. »

Seriously tho. If you think its ok to sit and watch your teammates play while you re perfectly healthy its says a lot about you. ♂️ ♂️ – Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz)

June 22, 2020

It happens that Bertans, who had had two knee operations, will be one of the most coveted free agents of the market and chose not to play to take care of your health. Also, the Wizards were invited to play for the playoffs, but they have little chance. The Lithuanian, in fact, replied to Fournier on Twitter: « If you are not worried about the risks of playing in Orlando, the next tag when you give me your opinion, » he challenged. What has been said: the crack between NBA players is more open than ever.