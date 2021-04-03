LeBron James signs his second television project with HBO

Several sports stars have chosen throughout their careers to go out and stand out in other fields, such as the world of cinema. One of those stars is Lebron James, that, with the help of HBO, they will present a new television project.

The payment platform for movies and series HBO is already preparing a miniseries about the third season of ‘Serial’, a renowned crime podcast that will feature the star of Los Angeles Lakers.

Executive producer

The role of LeBron James in this series will not be in front of the screens, as it will happen in a few months with ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’, where ‘The King’ will become the protagonist of the plot. On this occasion he will act as Executive producer.

In this way, HBO will show again how the justice system works in Cleveland, Ohio. According to Variety, the series will follow a young policeman and the man who accuses him of allegedly assaulting him. That is when the fiction will enter fully into what is the operation of one of the courts of the United States, explaining how they affect the people involved, including lawyers, defendants, security agents and victims.

It should be noted that it is not the first time that the platform has adapted ‘Serial’, since it already did so in March 2019 with the documentary series ‘The case against Adnan Syed’, about who is the first season of the podcast.

The passage of LeBron James on television

This will not be the Lakers number 23’s first foray into the world of the small screen, but it has previously participated in series such as ‘My wife and Kids’,’ The entourage ‘,’ SpongeBob ‘, The Lebrons’,’ Survivor’s Remorse ‘ and ‘Teen Titans Go’.

As an executive producer he also participated with HBO to move forward ‘The Shop’ and with CBS to produce ‘Million Dollar Mile’, carrying out this work with his own production company SpringHill Carter. In addition, it will produce the film ‘Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street’, which tells of the Tulsa riots in 1921.