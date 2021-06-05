LeBron James should opt for retirement according to a former teammate

The ex-player of the NBA, Channing Frye said Lebron James should choose to withdraw from the NBA completely.

Channing frye was a partner of Lebron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers team, and after Frye see the performance of King in the Playoffs series against the Phoenix Suns team, he said he should withdraw from the NBA.

Here the data:

Strong statement from Channing Frye, what do the people think? 😬 pic.twitter.com/4R9zgFdSh5 – CRUNCHTIME (@CrunchTimerd) June 5, 2021

Evidently to Lebron James He wasn’t one of the best in this playoff series against the Suns, but that doesn’t mean he should retire for that reason.

Still to Lebron James He has about 2 seasons left, obviously not the same as in his first years, but practically more than 50 percent.

Lebron James This season he averaged 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists per game in the NBA.