Lebron James sent word to world about Devin Booker

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James shouldn’t feel good after being eliminated so early in his career at the NBA. But the Los Angeles Lakers star had to give him up for Devin Booker.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns he stuck out his face when his team needed him most. Despite having a 3-2 series lead over the Lakers, no one was counting on that Lebron James got big to win Game 6.

But Devin Booker I didn’t accept any of that. The Suns All-Star finished with 47 points and immediately burned the Lakers with 22 points and six 3-pointers in the first quarter. That equaled his career record for triples for an entire game.

“I love everything about Devin Booker, Keep jumping. When you want to be great in this league, you have to keep improving not only your game but also you as a man… his maturity is what impresses me the most ”.

Here the data: