Lebron James sent an emotional message to Carmelo Anthony on his birthday

NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James publicly congratulated Carmelo anthony on his birthday via his social networks.

Lebron James Via his social networks he sent him a beautiful and emotional message one of his biggest rivals in his career in the NBA What is it Carmelo Anthony.

The king Lebron James showed a lot of respect against his rival Carmelo Anthony who, although they have never shared a jacket in the NBA they both have mutual respect.

One of the things it does Lebron James The greatest player and person is that he has great respect and is a great person on and off the court.

This time she unburdened herself in a very deep way and did so publicly due to her great respect for her as a player and as a person Carmelo Anthony.