LeBron James sends a message to the world in these playoffs

The superstar of the NBA, Lebron James Sended a message clear and precise to the world for these beginnings of whats Playoffs.

Lebron James On his Instagram account he left a message letting the world know that he feels ready to be champions and that they are ready for any kind of situation in the world. NBA.

The King James stated that the challenges will be different, but they are prepared to defeat the Suns in the playoffs of the NBA this season.

Here the message:

This Sunday, May 23, the series of the Playoffs of the NBA between Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns at 3:30 at Suns Stadium in a highly anticipated series to watch the match Lebron James and Devin Booker.

Lebron James This season he is averaging 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists per game in the NBA.