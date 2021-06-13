LeBron James reveals the message that Kobe Bryant sent him when he signed for the Lakers

The figure of Kobe Bryant continues to cast his long shadow over the NBA. Since his death at the end of January in a helicopter accident, the Los Angeles Lakers legend continues to be very present in the memory of basketball fans and other great personalities of the American competition. And LeBron James was the last to remember the former player.

In statements made to Yahoo Sport, the current star of the Californian team recalls the WhatsApp that Kobe sent him just before he arrived at the team, at a time when not everyone trusted the suitability of his signing: “I remember when I decided to come here, Kobe sent me a message that said, ‘Welcome, bro. Welcome to the family.’

As the forward has explained, Kobe’s words were particularly important to him given the context in which they occurred: “It was a very special moment because at that moment the Lakers fans were not entirely with me”He recounted, “A lot of people were saying ‘we don’t want LeBron at this point in his career, okay? Is he going to take us to the finals?’ So reading that about him meant a lot to me. I never question myself, but when Kobe says that to you, it means a lot. “

LeBron has also discussed in the interview some of the topics he would have liked to discuss with Kobe, including the fact that the two never met in the finals: “I would have apologized to him for that. It would have been like: we didn’t give people what they wanted.”

On the other hand, the forward has ensured that he regrets that no major off-court encounter between him and Kobe ever materialized. “Of course, you always think that the time will come when we could meet, and I know that we regret many things in life, but of course, I would have loved to have such a moment with him. “