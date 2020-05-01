A year after the last update of the project, superstar LeBron James has revealed in a video on Instagram and in a somewhat peculiar way what will be the title and logo of the sequel to ‘Space Jam’. According to James, the title of the film will be ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy‘.

Malcolm D. Lee (‘School for Failures’) will direct the film after taking over from other directors such as Terence Nance (‘Random Acts of Flyness’) and Justin Lin (‘Fast & Furious’). The film will star LeBron James in substitution for Michael Jordan, with Ryan Coogler (‘Creed. The Rocky Legend’, ‘Black Panther’) on board as producer.

Although the expected sequel does not include the presence of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant or James Harden, it does have an impressive list of stars such as Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers, Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors , while on the female side we will have Diana Taurasi from the Phoenix Mercury and sisters Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike from Los Angeles Sparks. Finally, Sonequa Martin-Green (‘The Walking Dead’) will play James’ wife, with Don Cheadle (‘Avengers: Endgame’) participating in a role yet to be determined.

‘Space Jam 2’ will light up the debate over who is number 1 between six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan and three-time NBA champion LeBron James. Like in the first movie, the sequel will feature a series of cameos.

Released in 1996, the original ‘Space Jam’ film starred Michael Jordan teaming up with the Looney Tunes. Although it could not be considered a success for the critics, the film raised 230 million dollars worldwide, being to this day still the highest grossing basketball film of all time.

The film will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.