The NBA is in its seventh week with no official games. According to normal schedules, it should already be in its playoff phase, if it weren’t for the new coronavirus pandemic that forced the league’s activities to stop in March. With the uncertainties about the future of the championship, LeBron James, star of the Los Angeles Lakers, defended the continuity of the season amid rumors of a possible early closure of the season.

In his social networks, the star detonated rumors that the season was heading towards an end, without declaring a champion. The Lakers, the team they have been defending since the last edition of the league, were the main candidates for the title until the interruption by covid-19, with a campaign of 49 victories and 14 defeats in the leadership of the Western Conference.

“Have you seen any rumors of executives and agents wishing to cancel the season? This is absolutely not true. No one I know is saying something like this. As soon as it is safe we ​​would like to end our season. I am ready and our team is ready. Nobody should cancel nothing, “said James in the publication.

Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season ??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we ​​would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything. – LeBron James (@KingJames) April 30, 2020

In the first days of April, LeBron even said in a videoconference that he would not be calm if the NBA season is not completed due to the coronavirus.

Some leaders work with the same line of shirt 23 of Los Angeles. Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, said in an interview with American CNN that he is “cautiously optimistic that we will be able to finish the season”, but that he admits that the game will be played without fans. Marc Lasry, co-owner of Milwaukee Bucks, and CEO of San Antonio Spurs, R.C. Buford, also expressed hopes that the NBA will resume at some point.

Buford was at the meeting that took place last Thursday with several franchise presidents in which the subject was the different ways to continue the championship. “All intentions are to return to the games and try to create the best environment we can for the league and for the fans,” said the Spurs manager. “And we’re all in the same boat for this.”

Despite LeBron James’ strong motivation, not every team can be so optimistic. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his squad is “absolutely in ‘post-season’ mode now”. Sensation of the last NBA seasons, the Oakland franchise has a current campaign of 15 wins and 50 losses.

.