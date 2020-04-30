With the NBA trying to decide if the current season can be saved, superstar LeBron James was opposed to canceling the tournament right now and stressed that they want to get back on track as soon as it is safe.

In a message on Thursday on his Twitter account, the Los Angeles Lakers forward said he had read reports about executives and agents asking NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to end the season, suspended from March 12 to cause of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That is not at all true,” King James said of the reports. “Nobody I know says anything like that.”

“As soon as it is safe we ​​would like to end our season. I am ready and our team is ready. No one should cancel anything,” said the four-time NBA MVP winner.

At 35, James is aiming this year to win the fourth ring of his career and the first in the Lakers uniform. At the time of the suspension, with two months to go until the regular season ended, the Lakers had the best win-loss balance (49-14) in the Western Conference, and second-best in the league.

LeBron’s message came after CNBC released an article Thursday that team executives and player agents, whom he did not identify, argue that cancellation of the championship is inevitable and that Commissioner Silver should announce it as soon as possible. to focus efforts on starting the next one safely.

People interviewed by CNBC pointed out that there are team owners concerned about the security risks that could be generated by resuming activities and about the reduction in income that playing, as it seems inevitable, would entail on courts without spectators.

The article was published a day after White House chief adviser for the coronavirus crisis, Anthony Fauci, warned that American sports leagues may have to be canceled this year if it fails to guarantee the safety of everyone involved.

– “Explore all options” –

Commissioner Silver, who has not ruled out that the season will finally have to be canceled, will not make a final decision at least until May and is studying different types of possibilities, including playing without an audience, reducing the number of games and extending several months. the season calendar, which was originally due to end in mid-June.

For the moment, the NBA plans to allow, from May 8, the restart of the practices of those teams located in states where the protocols against the virus allow it, although the players will train individually.

“It is the responsibility of league management to explore all options for playing again this season,” an NBA spokesman told CNBC. “We owe it to our fans, teams, players, allies, and everyone who loves the game. While our top priority remains everyone’s health and well-being, we continue to evaluate all options to end this season.”

“At the same time we are intensely focused on addressing the potential impact of COVID-19 in the 2020-21 season,” the spokesperson stressed.

One of the ideas that the NBA is discussing, like other sports such as the Major League Baseball, is the possibility of bringing teams together in the same city, offering them an environment of maximum protection from virus infections, so that they finish the season playing behind closed doors.

In addition to Las Vegas, digital media The Athletic reported Wednesday that another possible location to execute that plan would be the Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, which would have offered its facilities to the NBA.

Sports behind closed doors, such as wrestling by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), have already started in the state of Florida after the governor gave these types of events the status of “essential service”.

gbv / cl