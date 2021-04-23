LeBron James removes tweet about police shooting and explains why



NBA players have followed the case in detail.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

The star forward of the Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James returned to be a protagonist off the field after having posted and deleted a tweet in response to the fatal police shooting that took the life of teenage Ma’Khia Bryant on Tuesday, a 16-year-old girl from Columbus, Ohio.

James explained on Wednesday afternoon in a series of tweets why he deleted the related with the incident the day before.

James’s trill, which was eliminated before he explained, showed a photo of white police officer Nicholas Reardon, with an accompanying caption, “YOU ARE THE NEXT # RESPONSIBILITY” along with an hourglass emoji.

After the deletion of the message, and after offering explanations, the also Olympic champion with the United States in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 said that he was “Tired of seeing black people killed by the police. I removed the tweet because it is used to generate more hatred. It is not about a single officer, it is about the whole system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more RESPONSIBILITY. “

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY – LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

He completed his explanations with a second tweet in which he pointed out that “ANGER is not good for anyone and that includes me! However, collecting all the facts and educating does! My anger is still here because of what happened to that little girl. My condolences for his family and may justice prevail! “

ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 – LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

Body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Division showed Agent Reardon getting out of his car at a home where police had been dispatched after someone called 911, saying they were being physically threatened.

As the agent heads toward a group of people in the driveway and Ma’Khia Bryant can be seen aggressively brandishing a knife towards another girl or woman, falling backwards.

Reardon yells several times for him to duck. Bryant then charges another girl or woman, who is pinned down against a car.

From a few feet away, with people on either side, Reardon shoots four times and Bryant collapses to the ground and the knife falls to the sidewalk next to her.

Bryant was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said, with no further injuries reported.

James is a native of Akron, Ohio, about 360 kilometers northeast of Columbus, the state capital.

The Bryant shooting occurred shortly after a jury in Minneapolis found white police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. for the death of the black citizen George Floyd, which occurred in May 2020, outside a grocery store, where he presented a false 20 dollar bill.

James responded to Chauvin’s verdict with one word: “Responsibility.”

Meanwhile, James’ teammate with the Lakers, the pivot Anthony Davis, said that within the team the outcome of the trial against Chauvin had not yet been discussed, But like the rest of the NBA professionals who have already spoken, he stressed that he gave all the support to the family, while he considered that a first step had been taken in favor of justice.