When the King speaks, the people listen. This can be perfectly applied to the world of basketball where any statement of Lebron James it acquires a remarkable resonance. The Los Angeles Lakers player is being very prolific in his statements during this coronavirus competitive break and shed light on the feelings he has experienced during the disputed stretch of season. Needless to say, he is keen to hear from a Lebron who is full of confidence and motivation for putting the icing on a project that he considers to be very successful. The NBA faces tough times, but seeing how its stars keep the tension competitive is rosy.

“It would be difficult to accept a season finale without completing it. I don’t know if we can finish what we did until the suspension, I hope it can be done,” said James, taking out his competitive gene. “I am satisfied with what we have achieved so far. A new coach, the start of an ambitious project, many new pieces … I honestly did not think we would be able to reach this level so quickly, but I was very wrong. The team has responded incredibly well despite all the situations we have had to cope with, such as the death of Kobe Bryant“recalled the one from Ohio.

Questioned about the possibility of playing behind closed doors at the end of the season, Lebron is forceful. “If we get to that point we must know that our fans will support us and take us on the fly with that particular Lakers spirit. We would channel all the energy received by social networks on the track with the aim of giving them joy. Their loyalty is priceless and I wish we could honor them with a title. I would love to play again if they give us guarantees of health security and make our fans proud of us, “said a Lebron James who wants to leave a legacy in Los Angeles Lakers.

.