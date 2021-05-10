Lebron James reacts to the incredible Ball brothers duel

The star of the Lakers, Lebron James reacts to the Ball brothers duel between Lonzo and LMelo on Sunday night in the NBA.

The Los Angeles star Lakers, Lebron James, was speechless after witnessing the confrontation between the Ball brothers, the shooting guard of the New Orleans Pelicans Lonzo ball and the Charlotte Hornets playmaker, LaMelo Ball, on Sunday.

The two brothers faced each other in a close match that ended in a narrow victory for the Pelicans, 112-110. However, LaMelo had a better start than his brother after he scored 22 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Lonzo scored just 12 points on top of three rebounds and six assists.

After the game, Lonzo shared a photo of him defending his younger brother, noting how “proud” he is of their achievement of being able to be together in NBA. Of course, being active on social media, Lebron James He saw the post and couldn’t help reacting on the spot. However, the star of the Lakers He only used fire emojis to express his admiration for the two of them.

Yes OK Lebron James and Lonzo Ball are no longer teammates after the latter was traded for the Lakers In 2019, it is clear that they remain good friends. Also, LeBron James’ reaction is not without merit, especially since it’s rare to see brothers play in the league. NBA.