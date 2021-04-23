Lebron James reacts to Terrence Clarke’s death

Los Angeles superstar Lakers, Lebron James, is mourning the sudden passing of his Klutch Sport teammate, Terrence Clarke.

The 19-year-old former Kentucky standout tragically lost his life in a car accident in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The King took to Instagram to pay his respects after the shocking and devastating turn of events, calling Terrence Clarke his “nephew” and adding the hashtag #YoungKing.

In preparation for the Draft of the NBA From 2021, Terrence Clarke, along with his Wildcat teammate Brandon Boston Jr., recently joined LeBron and his agent Rich Paul at Klutch Sports. Boston was with Clarke during the car accident, but was spared as he was traveling in a separate vehicle at the time.

From the looks of it, it appears that Terrence Clarke has reached out to James’s home, as LeBron’s eldest son Bronny also expressed his condolences to the 19-year-old’s family. Clarke had a disappointing and unique career with Kentucky, as injuries hampered him enormously. He only played eight games for the Wildcats, averaging 9.6 points on 42.1 percent shooting, along with 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

However, Terrence Clarke continued to pursue his dream of NBA and declared himself for the 2021 Draft class last March. Despite its difficulties, several teams have already been intrigued by its two-way potential. The 6-foot-7 guard was projected to go mid to late in the first round.