LeBron James reacts to Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction

Lebron James reacts to Kobe Bryant’s introduction to Hall of Fame of the NBA with Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

Los Angeles superstar Lakers, Lebron James, wants induction into the Hall of Fame of Kobe bryant Saturday is a celebration of the enduring legacy and historic career of the legend of the Lakers, along with two of Bryant’s teammates, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

“It’s a celebration of the greats,” James said in his on-court interview with Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell. “One of them turned out to be a brother of ours with the organization of the Lakers. Someone who set the tone for this organization for 20 years, in Kobe. It is an incredible moment for him, to belittle all the achievements he had, for his wife and his daughters, and for his daughter up there (who) will be watching with Kobe when they see the consecration. “

James said it was “a beautiful thing” to see Kobe’s widow Vanessa wear the Hall of Fame jacket over her oldest daughter, Natalia, on Friday. “It is a beautiful moment for Lakers. It’s a celebration for another great Laker, and just happy to be a part of his legacy, ”he added.

A few minutes later, in his Post-Game Zoom with Reporters, James zoomed in on the star-studded 2020 class, spearheaded by three icons against whom Lebron James memorably competed during the first decade of his career in the NBA.

“It’s probably one of the best classes that signed up at the same time… I can’t think of a better ‘Big 3’ who entered the Hall of Fame at the same time. You look at Kobe’s résumé, KG’s résumé, and Timmy D’s résumé. Three of the best players to ever play this game. Three champions. Three members of the Hall of Fame. Three MVPs. They got everything you could want in the NBA… There hasn’t been a better ‘Big 3’ to enter at the same time, ”culminated James.