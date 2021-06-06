LeBron James reacts to James Harden’s worrying injury

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James, was impressed after seeing the Brooklyn Nets point guard, James harden, fall with another injury.

43 seconds after the Nets’ Game 1 showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks, James Harden was forced to leave the game with an apparent injury in the right hamstring.

After seeing the shocking turn of events, Lebron James He quickly took him to his Twitter account to send his prayers for James harden and show your frustration at what just happened. After all, no player wants his fellow athletes to get injured and walk away.

Here’s the reaction:

🙏🏾 @ JHarden13! 🤦🏾‍♂️ – LeBron James (@KingJames) June 6, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets team already ruled out James harden for the rest of the game, and they rated their injury like a strain in the right hamstring. However, what is more concerning is the fact that it was the same injury as Harden suffered in April what cost him 18 games in a row.