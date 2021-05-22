Lebron James reacts to Ja Morant defeating Stephen Curry Golden State

All the fans of the NBA they were watching the great showdown between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. Including the celestial beings that control him, such as the Los Angeles Lakers star, Lebron James.

Golden State Warriors must be kicking themselves after missing two games of the NBA against the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies in the hands of rival stars as it is Ja morant.

Here the reaction:

HA! – LeBron James (@KingJames) May 22, 2021

The player Lebron James on Stephen Curry two days to ca was still haunting some fans. The Los Angeles Lakers looked like celebrations for most of the LA game. NBA until his energetic return ended with the dagger three of Lebron James which thrilled Drake.

LEBRON WITH THE GO-AHEAD THREE 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/qR9oLIBxJk – ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2021

After the disappointment against the Angels Lakers, they will have another moment to add to their playlist, with Ja morant surprising the Golden State Warriors in their own stadium in the NBA.

Ja morant finished the game with an amount of 35 points, 6 rebounds and 65 assists in 39 minutes of play in the NBA.