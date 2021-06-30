Lebron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury

The Los Angeles Lakers Player, Lebron James I react to the injury of the Milwaukee player, Giannis Antetokounmpo in game number 4 of the conference final series NBA.

Lebron James He is one of the players who was most active after being eliminated from the season completely in the NBA and has reacted a lot of news that has come out lately from the NBA, but mostly you have given related to the injuries and I blame the NBA of this type of situation with the players in the League.

The King Lebron James on his personal public Twitter account some very touching and sincere words about the Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Awww nah man! WTF 🙏🏾 @ Giannis_An34 – LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2021

Lebron James he was totally surprised, since Giannis Antetkounmpo is one of the players who were doing the best this season in the NBA and it’s heading towards the end of the NBA.