LeBron James, promises “revenge” after the shocking exit from the playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James was eliminated along with his team from the series Playoffs and the average king get revenge on the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers season happened in June. While that would normally be a good thing, this season means it’s a first-round outing. Lebron James and the Lakers lost a six-game series to the Phoenix Suns after Anthony Davis was injured.

Lebron James is watching the playoffs from home and sent a message to the whole NBA with a pretty interesting post on social media.

Here the data:

“I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next…” @KingJames speaks: pic.twitter.com/Ku4S44bQgW – Tell me (@DimeUPROXX) June 7, 2021

Lebron James is already training for another long Finals race NBA in the 2021-2022 season, as the Lakers are sure to benefit from a long layoff after such a short trade after winning the Finals at the Orlando Bubble last season.