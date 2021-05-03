Lebron James out against Denver Nuggets with injury

The Los Angeles player Lakers, Lebron James will be out before the team of the Denver nuggets on Monday of the NBA.

After leaving early from Sunday night’s game with ankle pain, the Los Angeles star Lakers, Lebron James, you will miss the end of a match in a row against the Nuggets on Monday, according to Shams Charania:

This is a bit worrisome for LeBron and a team of Lakers who lately has been fighting to win basketball games in the NBA. They head into Monday’s game on a three-game losing streak and have compiled a 3-7 record in their last ten games.

Lakers star LeBron James will miss tonight’s back-to-back vs. Denver with sore right ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. His status is uncertain as of now for the next game, Thursday vs. Clippers. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2021

Lebron James He has already missed 20 games due to a sprained ankle and considering that only his second appearance was in pain, that’s not a good sign. The status of the King for Thursday’s showdown with the Clippers is also unclear.