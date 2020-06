He Liverpool He has won his first English league in 30 years (the first in the Premier era) and one of its minority owners, the Los Angeles Lakers player. Lebron James, has not hesitated to celbrarlo with a message through their social networks. You’ll never walk alone!

PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LET’S GO ———- @LFC # YNWA ♥ ️ ———— – LeBron James (@KingJames) June 25, 2020