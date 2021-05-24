Lebron James’ message to Anthony Davis after the first game

NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James sent an emotional message to his team member of the NBA, Anthony Davis after the first game of Playoffs.

Anthony Davis took all the blame for the loss, taking “full responsibility” after a game that didn’t go his best, as he told a swarm of journalists during the post-game press at the NBA.

Lebron James I react on the faults of Anthony Davis and said that he likes passion, but that the drawbacks of Angels lakers they were bigger than just him Davisaccording to Lakers loss reporter Mike Trudell.

“It’s never about one man,” he said. Lebron James. But I love it when Anthony Davis he puts pressure on himself ”.

Words of Lebron James: