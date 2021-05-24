Lebron James’ message to Anthony Davis after the first game

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James sent an emotional message to his team member of the NBA, Anthony Davis after the first game of Playoffs.

Anthony Davis took all the blame for the loss, taking “full responsibility” after a game that didn’t go his best, as he told a swarm of journalists during the post-game press at the NBA.

“There’s no way we’re winning a game, let alone a series, with me playing the way I played so this one’s on me. I take full responsibility. ” Anthony Davis post-game with @LakersReporter about his game vs. the Suns and his confidence to turn it around in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/kTQ9y1yksf – Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 24, 2021

Lebron James I react on the faults of Anthony Davis and said that he likes passion, but that the drawbacks of Angels lakers they were bigger than just him Davisaccording to Lakers loss reporter Mike Trudell.

“It’s never about one man,” he said. Lebron James. But I love it when Anthony Davis he puts pressure on himself ”.

LeBron said it’s never on one guy, but having heard AD putting the L on himself, acknowledged that he does “Love when AD puts that pressure on himself.” He added that LAL are a better team when Davis is aggressive. He said Davis “Always responds, and we look forward to that.” – Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 23, 2021

