Lebron James makes a baby face after Draymond Green foul

The player of the Lakers, Lebron James makes a baby face after lack of Draymond green in the decisive game of the NBA.

The crucial showdown in the tournament of the NBA among the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers It lived up to their expectations. The game became more dynamic, and it is not surprising that in one of those plays they participated Lebron James Y Draymond green.

The star of the Lakers He fell ill after Green caught him in the eye in a dunk attempt:

Draymond was called for a common foul on LeBron. LeBron stayed down after the whistle. pic.twitter.com/8dRol1ovsp – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2021

The subsequent play was reviewed for a flagrant foul, but was later declared a simple common foul. Right or wrong, the result did not prevent Lakers they will take the victory against the Warriors.

Lebron James He was clearly playing limping after that play, but he didn’t let it get to him as he led the charge to shut down the Warriors and his lifelong rival in Stephen Curry.