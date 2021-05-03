Lebron James leaves the game against the Lakers with an ankle injury

The forward of the team of the Lakers, Lebron James left the game against Toronto raptors with an apparent injury to his ankle.

The same ankle that took Lebron out of the game for 20 games according to reports, the player will not return to the game and will be evaluated by the team doctors. The Lakers should be the most careful possible with their star, since the playoffs of the NBA are around the corner.

Lebron James He had 19 points with 7 rebounds and 6 assists against the Toronto Raptors before leaving the game with a sore ankle. It’s not sure which play Lebron injured his ankle on, but the Lakers immediately took him out of the game.

LeBron James will not return tonight due to ankle soreness, via @LakersReporter pic.twitter.com/UTTpJ3IGEv – Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 3, 2021

The Lakers who have been playing very poorly lately, are falling in the Standing of the Western Conference of the NBA, and they are already close to the seventh position, and could enter the Play-in tournament to dispute the 7th and 8th place in the Conference.