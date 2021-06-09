LeBron James leaves number 23 to return to number 6

Those of us who enjoy the younger version of Lebron James, recently landed in the NBA, we will always remember him with that mythical 6 in the Cleveland Cavaliers and later in the Miami Heat. A kid who delighted the public and who reigned in the league as no one had done since Michael Jordan.

Now, after the season that has generated so many bad individual and collective news, the King has made the decision to return to that number 6 that he will carry on his back with Los Angeles Lakers. Which LeBron brings you the best memories? The 6th or the 23rd?