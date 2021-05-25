The star of the NBA, Lebron James joins Bad bunny and Jay-Z on “The Shop” which will premiere on May 28.

The Shop: Uninterrupted returns for a fourth season beginning Friday, May 28 on HBO and HBO Max.

Next to Lebron James Y Maverick carter for the season premiere are the iconic music mogul Jay Z; rapper, singer and songwriter Bad bunny; WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike; and marketing executive Paul Rivera.

The group will discuss big-stage confidence, parenting, and WrestleMania.

Presented periodically throughout the year, the show offers conversation and debate between some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. Past guests include Drake, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, and most recently Barack Obama.

The executive producers are Lebron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron; the director is Robert Alexander; Producers are Kevin McGrail, Brandon Riley, and Rob Roediger; the executive co-producer is Camille Maratchi; and the creators are Paul Rivera and Randy Mims.