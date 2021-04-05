Lebron James is the culprit of super teams according to Stephen A. Smith

The superstar of the NBA, Lebron James is the culprit of super teams according to ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Just when everyone thought the super teams in the NBA were out of the picture, the Brooklyn nets They did the unthinkable and formed a super team with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

With the rise of another super team, the popular analyst of the NBA Stephen A. Smith maintains that there is only one person to blame for this phenomenon, and that is none other than the four-time champion. Lebron James.

While there were super teams before LeBron even played in the NBA, Stephen A. hinted that LeBron influenced the trend when he joined Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010.

“Because you know who I ultimately blame for this. I blame Lebron James! It’s all your fault, it’s your fault! First of all, you LeBron go to Miami. Remember when they won the championship in Cleveland and then the next year he came back, added Dwyane Wade to the mix, you LeBron included Deron Williams in the mix too. You tried to do something like that to repeat as champions ”.

Is Lebron James to blame for super teams in the NBA?